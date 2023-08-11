BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health hosted a picnic Friday for international nurses who are working at Bristol Regional Medical Center (BRMC).

The picnic was held at Steele Creek Park for the 13 international nurses at the medical center. The nurses were treated to a wide variety of food and desserts.

Britney Edmiston, the Chief Nursing Officer at BRMC, said the hospital staff wants to engage with and learn from the international nurses.

“Having these international nurses allows us to provide exceptional patient care and also integrate them into our facility along with our staff members,” Edmiston said.

Edmiston said Ballad Health is actively recruiting for international nurses.

“We have various [nurses from] across different countries here today. We have the Philippines. We have Thailand, we have Kenya, and we have Nigeria.”

Nurses placed a pin on a world map at the picnic to indicate where they are from.