BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia Public Library was named one of 25 entities to receive a $50,000 “Hometown Grant” from T-Mobile.

A release on T-Mobile’s website said the Bristol Public Library will use the $50,000 grant to create a “Mobile Minds Library”. The release states the new program aims “to bring library resources, including technology, maker space workshops and digital and print books on wheels to serve both Bristol communities in Virginia and Tennessee.”

Bristol Library leaders said in a release that the Mobile Minds Library will bring the facility’s resources to the community, reaching a broader audience and making services more accessible to those unable to make it into the library, whether it be transportation challenges or other needs.

With the T-Mobile Hometown Grant, we are launching a groundbreaking outreach program that directly brings library services into the community, meeting individuals where they are. This initiative aims to bridge the accessibility and awareness gap, allowing us to reach those who may face constraints or lack awareness about our offerings. By extending our services beyond the library walls, we hope to serve a broader audience and make our resources more accessible to everyone. This includes providing access to our digital and technological resources ensuring that our community can benefit from a wealth of knowledge and information. The creation of the Mobile Minds Library, made possible by the generous award from T-Mobile, marks a significant step forward in our commitment to inclusivity and community engagement. We are beyond grateful for T-Mobile’s support, and we look forward to making a positive impact on the lives of those who may not easily reach the library due to various constraints. Tonia Kestner, MLIS, Executive Director, Bristol Public Library

The library is hosting a celebration and check presentation ceremony on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. in the J. Henry Kegley Meeting Room of the facility.