BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is assisting the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Monday morning following an apartment fire at the 2400 block of Wilson Haus Road.

Officials say that the apartment complex fire has displaced several families, and Sheriff Blake Andis revealed the agency has an unidentified suspect in custody. Andis said the fire was in the suspect’s apartment and that the suspect lives with a mental health condition.





Apartment complex fire (Photos: WJHL)

No injuries were reported in the fire. The extent of damage has not yet been released.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.