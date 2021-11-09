Bristol police seize 150 pounds of marijuana from semi-trailer

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing charges after about 150 pounds of marijuana was discovered inside a semi-trailer.

The Bristol, Virginia Police Department says officers responded Monday to 280 Thomas Road after someone spotted marijuana on a tractor-trailer that was unloading products.

Police confirmed that boxes from the trailer contained marijuana and investigators ended up seizing about 150 pounds.

Police arrested the driver of the truck, Jesus David Suenz Solis, 56 of Apple Valley, California, and charged him with possession with intent to distribute marijuana in excess of five pounds. Solis is being held in the city jail without bond.

Download the WJHL News app for breaking news updates sent to your phone.