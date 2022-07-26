BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police on Tuesday reached out for the public’s help to find 14-year-old Christian Federow.

According to a news release from the Bristol, Virginia Police Department, Federow was last seen at his home on July 23 at noon.

Authorities described him as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing he may be wearing.

Police urged anyone with information to call the police department at 276-645-7400. Callers can remain anonymous.