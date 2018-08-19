Bristol police officer honored at BMS night race

A Bristol, Tennessee police officer was among four first responders honored Saturday before the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In 2016, Sgt. Matt Cousins helped stop an active shooter who opened fire on passing cars near the Days Inn on Volunteer Parkway. One person was killed and another seriously wounded. Several others were also injured.

Cousins was the second officer to arrive at the scene. He was shot in the leg.

Bristol Police say he returned fire, wounding the gunman identified as Lakeem Scott. Officers then took Scott into custody.

Three other Tennessee first responders were honored during pre-race ceremonies Saturday:

Tennessee Highway Patrol Officer Russell Bernard, who helped save a woman’s life whose neck had been impaled by a deer antler after the animal – impacted the windshield of her car

Chattanooga Fire Dept. Captain Steve Everett, who came upon a major house fire while off duty and rescued a woman inside the burning home with assistance from several civilians

Knoxville Police Officer Jay Williams, who was wounded in the shoulder by one of TBI’s most wanted criminals during a traffic stop, but did not return fire because of the presence of a bystander. His confrontation ultimately led to the criminal’s capture

All four were introduced to the crowd and given a commemorative plaque before taking a lap around the track in a Chevy Silverado.

In May, the National Rifle Association presented Cousins with their Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award at the NRA National Convention in Dallas.

