Bristol police nab Wythe robbery suspect

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol police arrested a man accused of robbing a Wythe County convenience store and a woman suspected of committing crimes in other Southwest Virginia counties.

The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department arrested Timothy A. Sarver, 44, and Virginia Sarver, 47, on Tuesday morning.

Deputies in Wythe County say Timothy Sarver robbed a convenience store on Ready Mix Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday by producing a handgun and demanding money from the clerk. Investigators determined that a stolen GMC Sierra linked to the robbery was also connected with a breaking-and-entering that happened in Wythville and “several larcenies in Wise County, Virginia.”

(Photo: Wythe County Sheriff’s Office)

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office also identified Timothy Sarver as the suspect in the robbery and sent a be-on-the-lookout to other agencies.

Bristol police responded around 10 a.m. to the area of 1700 Volunteer Parkway where they located Timothy Sarver, who had felony warrants from surrounding agencies plus a local warrant for shoplifting, and Virginia Sarver, 47. Police say both are linked to crimes in Wythe, Wise, and Dickenson counties.

Officers say they also discovered a handgun linked to the convenience store robbery and two stolen vehicles, the GMC Sierra from Wythe County and another vehicle stolen in Kingsport.

Bristol police arrested Timothy Sarver on charges of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property over $10,000, identity theft. and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Virginia Sarver was arrested on charges of unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property over $2,500.

Both are currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville.