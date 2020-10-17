Bristol police: 3 dead after Saturday morning shooting

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers with the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department are investigating a shooting on Trammell Road Saturday.

At approximately 6:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to shots fired reported at a residence on Trammel Road.

When entering the house, officers reportedly discovered two female victims and a male, who is believed to be the suspect, deceased inside the residence.

Investigators are still conducting investigations. No further details were available.

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department reported there is no additional danger to the public at the

time.