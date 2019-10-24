Bristol police investigating reported assault, robbery

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a reported assault and robbery that happened Wednesday evening.

Bristol police responded a fight in progress call near 400 Martin Luther King Boulevard around 5:45 p.m.

At the scene, a woman told officers that a man had assaulted and robbed her and fled before police arrived. Police say the woman told them she knew the alleged attacker.

The woman was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending.

