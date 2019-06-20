Bristol police identify body found in lake off Redstone Drive

(UPDATE) 5:00 P.M. – Bristol, Tennessee police have identified the body found in a lake in the Middlebrook subdivision as Dana Davis, 71 of Bristol, Tennessee.

“While it is too early to determine the exact cause of death, this unfortunate incident appears to be an accident,” BPD said in a release. “There is nothing to indicate there is any danger to the residents of the Middlebrook or Redstone communities or the city at large.”

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

NOW: Bristol, TN PD confirmed a body found in Middlebrook Lake. STORY: https://www.wjhl.com/local/bristol-pd-body-found-in-lake-off-of-redstone-drive/2088211653Posted by WJHL on Thursday, June 20, 2019

(UPDATE) 2:15 P.M.– Officials with the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department said they were still working to identify a body found in Middlebrook Lake Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said at this point in their investigation they have not determined a cause of death.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.

__________

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities are at the scene of a body reportedly found in a Bristol, Tennessee lake Thursday.

Bristol, Tennessee Police Lieutenant Debbie Richmond confirmed they are investigating after that body was discovered in Middlebrook Lake off of Redstone Drive.

That body was found Thursday afternoon. Officers were just arriving at the scene when we spoke to Lt. Richmond over the phone.

News Channel 11 has a crew on the scene will update you on air and on wjhl.com as this story develops.