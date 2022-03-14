BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities have identified the body found near train cars at Wes Davis Greenway on March 13.

A release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) stated the body was that of Ronnie L. Meade, 75, who was believed to be experiencing homelessness in the area.

Police noted that investigators did not discover any signs of foul play, and the cause of death remains unknown.

The William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City will determine the cause of death.

Anyone who had contact with Meade over the weekend is asked to contact Detective Eric Keller by emailing ekeller@bristoltn.org or call 423-989-5715.