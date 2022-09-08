BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A medical emergency prompted a response from three area agencies just after midnight on Thursday, according to a release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD).

A BTPD officer reportedly heard a loud noise while patrolling the Volunteer Parkway area. The officer then saw a vehicle traveling south with a blown tire.

The officer pursued the vehicle and caught up with it as it continued to progress on its rim while weaving into the median and back onto the road, the news release states. When the officer initiated his emergency equipment to pull the vehicle over near the 3000 block of U.S. 11-E, it continued to travel.

Bluff City and Sullivan County officers took over near River Road and stopped the vehicle to discover that the driver had been experiencing a medical emergency. Responders transported the driver to a local hospital for treatment.

The BTPD has not charged the driver at this time, police say. The investigation remains ongoing.