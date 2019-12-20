Bristol police asking for help locating missing, endangered man

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man.

The Bristol, Virginia Police Department is looking for 72-year-old Roger Lee Hutton.

Police say he walked away from his home on Solar Street on Thursday and believe he may be attempting to travel to Marion, Virginia where he previously lived.

He is about 5’11” tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He does require medication, according to police. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, dark brown pants, and a dark grey jacket.

Anyone with information on Hutton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bristol, Virginia Police Department at 276-645-7400.