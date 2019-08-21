Bristol police arrest man wanted in Maryland after barefoot chase

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say they arrested a wanted man after he tried to run from officers.

According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, a detective spotted 28-year-old Dwaine Steven Hardy on Wednesday walking in the area of State Street near the intersection with 13th Street.

The detective had previously investigated Hardy for child neglect and had obtained an arrest warrant on that charge. He also knew the suspect was wanted in Maryland for violation of probation stemming from a robbery charge.

BPD says the detective and another officer were attempting to arrest Hardy when he pulled away from them and tried to run away while barefoot. He was arrested after a brief chase according to police.

Hardy was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for injuries to his feet. He will be taken to the Sullivan County jail upon his release.

Additional charges are pending.

