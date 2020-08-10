Bristol Pirates auctioning off special Star Wars jerseys to benefit Isaiah 117 House

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One local minor league baseball team is auctioning off special jerseys from a galaxy far, far away that it had intended to wear before the season was cancelled.

According to posts from the Bristol Pirates, fans can bid on the team’s 2020 Star Wars Specialty Jerseys until Saturday, August 15.

The proceeds from the jerseys will benefit the children of Isaiah 117 House.

The team had originally planned to wear the jerseys at Star Wars Night in July before Minor League Baseball announced the season would not occur.

You can bid on the jerseys online by clicking here.