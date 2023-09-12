BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Temperatures are cooling down, but things are about to heat up in downtown Bristol as PepperFest returns.

The Bristol PepperFest will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 23 on 6th Street in Downtown Bristol. The free event features pepper plant sales, sauces, food trucks and culinary demonstrations. Guests can also find a beer garden, vendors and live music.

The event is coordinated by Believe in Bristol. A cornhole tournament at the festival will work as a fundraiser from the organization; teams can register for the double-elimination tournament with a minimum donation of $25 per team. Teams can register online.

Bristol PepperFest will also again host the Quaker Steak & Lube “Triple Atomic Wing Challenge,” which entails eight competitors battling to finish a plate of wings for prizes. The Ultimate “Beat the Heat” Pepper Eating Competition will also take place during the festival with eight other contestants eating extremely hot peppers.

Registration for both eating competitions can also be found on the event’s website.

Prior to the start of the Bristol PepperFest, the GooseChase app will host a scavenger hunt in the downtown area.