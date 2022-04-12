BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Investigators believe a man whose body was found last month in Bristol died from hypothermia.

The body of Ronnie L. Meade was discovered near train cars at Wes Davis Greenway on March 13. Police said Meade was believed to be experiencing homelessness in the area.

An autopsy was performed at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at ETSU, which revealed the cause of death to be hypothermia, according to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department.

In March, police said there were no signs of foul play.

Meade was 75 years old.