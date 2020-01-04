UPDATE: Bristol police identify body found in woods as 26-year-old Bristol, Tenn. man

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department has identified the body of a man found on Saturday afternoon between Shankle Mill Road and Grove Park Drive.

According to a release from BTPD, the man has been identified as 26-year-old Terry E. McMurray of Bristol, Tennessee.

The investigation is still ongoing, but investigators hav not found any evidence of criminal activity at this time.

Anyone with information they believe may assist investigators is asked to call 423-989-5530.

Previous Story

The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department has received a call from someone walking in the area who reported a possible dead body in the woods.

Police were notified about the location around 1 p.m. Saturday between Shankle Mill Road and Grove Park Drive.

The department said the first responding officers located the body of what appears to be a deceased white male.

Authorities said there is no evidence, at this time, of criminal activity and as of 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, detectives were clearing the area.

The Sullivan County Coroner transported the body to Forensic Pathology at ETSU, for an autopsy.

Authorities are withholding any information about the victim until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information they believe may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Chris Odle at (423) 989-5530 or codle@bristoltn.org.