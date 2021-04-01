Bristol PD: Avoid the West State Street/Euclid Avenue area due to crash damage

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol, Tennessee police are asking drivers to avoid a certain intersection due to damage caused by a car crash.

The police department says a crash damaged a utility pole Thursday, resulting in downed lines for the traffic signals at the intersection of West State Street and Euclid Avenue.

No one was injured in the crash, according to police.

Utility crews are on the scene but the police department says it may take several hours to repair the damage.

Traffic is being rerouted in the area.