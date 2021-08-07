Bristol Paramount reopens with crowds, cheers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Paramount Theatre has reopened with a country figure known in Hollywood and Nashville alike: Charles Esten.

Esten performed in front of a crowd of roughly 500 people on Saturday night after several months of preparation and planning allowed the venue to reopen for the first time since 2020.

“We have been building up to this, this is our first show in 17 months,” said Hayes. “And so at this point we’ve been ready and preparing and getting full force into getting reopened and now it’s here and so let’s go, let’s do it, we’re ready!”

Gabe Burdulis opened, and Esten took the stage around 8:45 p.m. later that night.

Esten is known for his multi-faceted career in singing, songwriting and acting. His resume includes his performances in “Nashville”, “Outer Banks”, and “The Office”. Esten also holds a Guinness World Record for his 54 week stint of songwriting with one single per week.

Paramount Bristol interim director Jennifer Hayes told WJHL that all staff and volunteers are now required to wear masks due to rising COVID-19 case numbers, but welcomed the opportunity to reopen.