BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The lawyer for the Bristol, Virginia Police Officer who was recently found not guilty on all charges following a fatal shooting incident at the Roadway Inn in March of 2021 has released a statement on behalf of the officer.

The statement says that Officer Johnathan Brown would like to express his gratitude for the Jurors taking their time to examine the evidence and find the truth.

Brown also voices his thanks for those who supported him throughout the trial such as the Southern States Police Benevolent Association.

“This situation was a tragedy for all involved, but this jury verdict proves that the citizens of Bristol still appreciate and value the extremely dangerous jobs that police officers do in our community,” the statement says.

Brown spent a year being suspended without pay and having to live under severe stress due to the possibility of facing life in prison.

The statement concludes by saying that Officer Brown looks forward to piecing his life back together and continuing his career as a dedicated public servant in law enforcement.