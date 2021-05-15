Bristol, Virginia officer charged with murder faces lawsuit filed by family of man killed in shooting

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Johnathan Brown (Photo: Bristol, Virginia Police Dept. )

(WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer charged with murder after shooting and killing a man on March 30 is being sued by the man’s family.

On Wednesday, May 12, attorney Timothy W. Hudson filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Abingdon on behalf of Ashley Kohler, administrator of the estate of Jonathen Blake Kohler, the man who died in the officer-involved shooting.

The suit, Kohler v. Brown, is filed as a civil case and follows weeks after Bristol, Virginia police officer Jonathen Brown — who’s now suspended without pay — shot inside a red 1994 Mustang, killing Kohler.

The shooting occurred near a motel at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Gate City Highway.

Court records show that Brown’s attorney signed off on a $25,000 bond agreement after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

