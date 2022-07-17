BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Tennessee High Viking and Virginia Tech standout, Gavin Cross, didn’t have to wait too long to hear his name called at the 2022 MLB First-Year Draft on Sunday night.

The Kansas City Royals selected Cross with the 9th overall pick in the draft.

A room filled with family and friends erupted in excitement as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement over the broadcast just before 8:15 p.m.

Cross’ selection cemented him as the highest Major League Baseball draft pick in Virginia Tech history. The Tri-Cities-area product hit .328 this past season in Blacksburg with 50 RBI and 17 home runs. He also helped lead the team to its first-ever ACC Coastal Division title this past spring.