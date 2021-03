(WJHL) — Matt Jones won the PGA Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida over the weekend and he did so with the help of a Tri-Cities native.

Jones’ caddie, Lance Bailey, is a native of Bristol, Tennessee and a 1987 graduate of Tennessee High School.

According to The Caddie Network, Bailey is a four handicap golfer.

After high school, Bailey played baseball at the University of South Carolina Aiken.