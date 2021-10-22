Bristol Music Club to host online auction for scholarship fundraiser

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A local nonprofit is planning to raise money for its scholarship program with an online auction Nov. 1-11.

The Bristol Music Club will allow bidding to begin in its scholarship fundraiser auction at 10 a.m. on Nov. 1.

The auction can be viewed online by clicking here.

A release from the Bristol Music Club states that some of the items up for auction include:

Tickets to area events

Dining gift cards

A framed pictorial map of the Appalachian Region by Clarence Kearfott

Books

Gift baskets

Jewelry

The winning bidders will be notified by the club on Nov. 12. Items can be picked up by the winners on Nov. 13 at Central Presbyterian Church on Euclid Avenue between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Any winners with questions can call 276-356-5238 or 276-591-9019.

The release states that the nonprofit has been awarding music scholarships for more than 55 years.