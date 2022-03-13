BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Birthplace of Country Music Museum located in Bristol, Virginia has been nominated as one of the best pop-culture museum in the nation.

The museum stands among nine others that are fighting for the title as best pop-culture museum including the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville and Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis.

You can vote for whichever museum that you think should be crowned as the winner by login onto USA Today’s 10 Best website or clicking here.

You can vote for your favorite museum once per day until voting closes on March 14 at noon eastern time. Winners will be announced on Friday, March 25.

According to the website for the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, the museum is an affiliate with the Smithsonian Institution. A journey through the museum will uncover the story of the 1927 Bristol Sessions which ignited the “big bang of country music.”

The building is also home to Radio Bristol which plays “vintage and modern roots music” as well as programming that airs on the radio and online 24/7, according to the website.