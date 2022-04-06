WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A motorcyclist fleeing from officers died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday night, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

According to a release from VSP, a 2001 Honda Shadow motorcycle was traveling south on Route 611 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment a quarter-mile south of Route 883. Police responded to the crash at 10:12 p.m.

The driver, identified as Tommy G. Millhorn, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee, died from his injuries at the Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was wearing a helmet, according to VSP.

Before the crash, the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office had been pursuing Millhorn. News Channel 11 has reached out to the sheriff’s office regarding the incident and awaits details of the pursuit.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.