BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol, Tennessee-based charity organization that likes to ride made it its mission to help disadvantaged children.

The Guardian Riders are structured as a motorcycle club. The main goal of the club is to help children who are not aided by typical programs.

On Wednesday, members held an event at the Blue Circle, where they handed out backpacks and other items to children at a local child trauma facility.

“We have solicited some donations and trying to help out with a local children’s trauma facility, a little bit of clothes, toys, personal hygiene items, just anything that we can do to help out a little bit,” Guardian Riders president “Nitro” told News Channel 11.

The Guardian Riders started roughly a year ago in Nitro’s kitchen before quickly expanding. The organization holds rides and other events to raise money for children’s organizations.

“We work with kids aging through the foster care system, primarily age and out of the foster care system,” Nitro said. “A lot of times these kids are on the street within days of their last government check. There’s no help out there. There’s no organization doing what we’re doing.”

Photo: WJHL

Nitro said the Guardian Riders are hoping to branch out with events for women who have been victims of domestic violence as well as veterans organizations. He said the organization’s mission statement is “that we stand in the gap between abusers and children.” The Guardian Riders backpatch states “until no child lives in fear.”

“We all come from different motorcycle club backgrounds,” Nitro said. “You know, people see a motorcycle club, sometimes the kids are afraid to come up or whatever. That’s not who we are. That’s not who anybody is. We’re good guys.”