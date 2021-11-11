Bristol Motor Speedway’s ice skating rink is back in action

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ice skating rink has returned to the Bristol Motor Speedway.

For those looking for a little something extra to do after touring through the Speedway in Lights, strap on some ice skates and take a lap around the rink.

Located in the parking lot of the speedway, the ice rink has been a fan favorite for years in the Tri-Cities.

The rink will be open through Jan. 9. Admission costs $12 Monday through Thursday and $15 Friday through Sunday.

More information is available on the speedway’s website.

This is only one of the ways to enjoy the holiday season this year.