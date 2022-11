BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol Motor Speedway’s ice rink opened on Thursday for the public to enjoy this holiday season.

The ice rink is in place as a fundraiser for Speedway Children’s Charities’ Bristol chapter.

Ticket prices for the ice skating rink will start at $12 per person on weekdays and $15 on weekends. The ice rink will be open from now to Jan. 8.

Hours of operation vary but can be found by visiting the Bristol Motor Speedway website.