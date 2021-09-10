Bristol Motor Speedway to host 2021 Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Saturday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hundreds of community members will climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs Saturday morning to remember the men and women who responded to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, when 343 firefighters lost their lives while saving others as the World Trade Centers collapsed.

Participants will wear an ID tag of a first responder who died on September 11, 2001 amid the terrorist attacks.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. The ceremony will start at 9 a.m., with the stair climb scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

The event has raised $180,000 for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in years past.