Bristol Motor Speedway, Thunder Valley Amphitheatre hosts ‘Alabama’ concert

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After the Alabama concert at Thunder Valley Amphitheatre was postponed twice, fans were finally able to see the band in action.

Gates opened for the 50th anniversary concert tour around 7:30 p.m. but storms in the area caused a 1-hour weather delay, worrying concert-goers that maybe the third time wasn’t a charm.

However, once the warning was lifted, musicians hit the stage and fans were on their feet dancing and singing along to some of their favorite songs.

The threat of rising COVID-19 cases and bad weather didn’t keep fans away Saturday night.

Chelcee Amos was among thousands that came out to Bristol Motor Speedway and she told News Channel 11 that Alabama actually has a special meaning to her family.

“This is the first concert I’ve ever been to,” Amos said. “My parents, they went as their first date when they were younger.”

Alabama has taken the stage @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/LLgYsYYnAJ — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) August 15, 2021

“I’ve been looking forward to it for like months now,” Amos said. “Since I got the tickets.”

Many concert-goers were just excited to be listening to live music again.

“Happy to be here and happy to have an opportunity to have concerts back you know it’s been a while since we’ve been able to get out and have a good time. We’re just glad to have some type of normalcy,” Bryan Ferrell said, who traveled from Kentucky to see Alabama perform.

After canceling the concert the past two years, organizers and those in attendance said it was worth the wait and will be a night they will always remember.

“I’ve just been a fan ever since they started out in the early days,” Ferrell said. “I was looking forward to seeing them before, and I was looking forward to seeing them on this last go around. This may be the last time we get to see them.”