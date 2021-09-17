Bristol Motor Speedway names two local Olympic contenders 2021 Neighborhood Heroes

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Olympic medal winners from the Tri-Cities have been chosen by Bristol Motor Speedway to be honored as 2021 Neighborhood Heroes.

Megan Jastrab, a cyclist for Team USA and current Milligan University junior, and Sarah Hildebrandt, a former King University student and wrestler as well as Team USA Olympic wrestler, will be honored at Saturdays’ race for their accomplishments.

Jastrab broke several records in the 2020 Olympics including being the first-ever current student-athletes to compete in the Olympics from Milligan University. Jastrab also brought home a bronze medal for the Women’s Team Pursuit.

Jasrtrab, who is starting her junior year at Milligan University, spoke about getting the opportunity to attend, and be honored at the race.

“Competing in the Olympics was an unforgettable experience. I’ve always admired the Olympic athletes and everything it represents competing for the U.S. team. It really was mind-blowing to me and it’s been really special since I’ve been home. I love meeting new people and this will be another great experience,” said Jastrab.

Hildebrandt also took home a bronze medal after she defeated Ukrainian Oksana Livach by technical superiority 21-1. Although Hildebrandt will not be in attendance at the race on Saturday, Sept. 18, she is very excited and honored that she has been designated as a Neighborhood Hero by Bristol Motor Speedway.

“When I worked at the track, I would always try to sneak away and watch, and it was always so much fun. I’m very grateful for this honor and it’s definitely a family feel in the area and at King,” Hildebrandt said about her previous experiences at the track and being honored at the race.

Executive Vice President and General Manager of Bristol Motor Speedway Jerry Caldwell said, “Milligan University’s Megan Jastrab of Team USA Cycling and Sarah Hildebrandt of my alma mater King University both earned Bronze Medals in Tokyo and proudly represented the United States as well as our region in their respective competitions. On behalf of everyone at Bristol Motor Speedway, we are proud to celebrate their achievements and name them the 2021 BMS Neighborhood Heroes.”

The ceremony for the Neighborhood Heroes will take place prior to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.