BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – People braved the rain today to honor people who lost their lives on 9/11. Bristol Motor Speedway’s eighth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place Saturday morning.

Around 650 people registered, which organizer Andrew Catron said is the biggest number yet.

Many groups were a part of the climb from local firefighters, law enforcement to gym groups.

Catron, a firefighter himself, invests time into this event every year because the cause is near and dear to his heart. “It had an emotional effect on me to know that you’re carrying the picture, and ID of one of the fallen first responders,” Catron said. ” We figured that we could put on the event here.”

Participants climbed 110 stories, for the number of floors in the Twin Towers.