Bristol Motor Speedway hosting hiring expo March 12-13 ahead of events at track

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway is looking to recruit race day team members ahead of several upcoming events.

A release from BMS says you must be at least 18 years old, have reliable transportation and be able to stand for long periods of time.

The hiring expo will be held at the BMS South Building located at the south entrance off Highway 11E.

“BMS officials are seeking high-quality individuals to perform various assignments during the upcoming race weekends,” the release states.

According to the release, BMS is hoping to hire at least 75 new team members to work the NASCAR Food City Dirt Race weekend on March 27-28.

Team members are also sought for the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals, the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown and the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash.

It starts Friday, March 12 and lasts from 4-6 p.m. The expo continues on Saturday, March 13 from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m.

Anyone who arrives at the hiring event should bring two forms of valid identification.