BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been over 30 years since NASCAR has raced on Easter Sunday, and fans eager to celebrate attended a church service unlike any other at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Fans watched as Chris Tomlin, Max Lucado and former Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox graced the stage.

“Bristol found a way to make this a celebration of Jesus Christ, more than about NASCAR, it’s about Jesus today,” Andy Hare, attendee, said. “The fact that they did this, that’s just very special.”

Hundreds gathered at Bristol Motor Speedway to celebrate.

“We juggled it around and had Easter yesterday, the service this morning,” Rebecca Clegg, attendee, said. “So, really I’ve had a whole weekend of Jesus.”

People traveled from near and far to worship alongside their fellow race fans, even if it meant breaking tradition.

“This is my first year, that I’ve not been at Easter service, so it’s a good chance to catch something here now,” Matt Parmerlee, attendee, said.

It’s an Easter that fans say they’ll remember forever.

“It’s just great that Bristol did for this community,” Hare said. “We love Bristol Motor Speedway and all it does for not just our community, but for the whole region, the whole country really.”