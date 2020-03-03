Bristol Motor Speedway collection donations for Middle Tenn. tornado victims Wednesday through Friday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Bristol Motor Speedway announced Tuesday evening they will gather donations for those impacted by the tornadoes in Nashville and the surrounding region.

In a news conference Tuesday evening, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said at least 25 people were killed after severe weather swept through Middle Tennessee overnight.

BMS officials said a tractor-trailer provided by Food City will be parked at the BMS North Entrance starting Wednesday at 9 a.m. as a place where people can bring supplies to donate.

The following items will be collected for this donation:

* Bottled water

* Cleaning supplies

* Box cutters

* Non-perishable food items

* Toiletries

* Snack food items

* Trash bags

* Gloves

NEWS: BMS to assist Middle Tennessee community following devastating tornadoes.



Learn how you can help: https://t.co/TtOeYw6VU0 pic.twitter.com/8R6SP8LcUq — BristolMotorSpeedway (@BMSupdates) March 3, 2020

Once the donations are collected, the tractor-trailer will head to the Holy Rosary Church on Graylynn Drive in Nashville.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by this terrible tragedy, and just as we’ve done in the past when we see a neighbor in need we want to lend a helping hand,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “We’re grateful to our partners and friends in the community for rallying together to help support all of those affected recently by the devastating tornadoes in Middle Tennessee.”