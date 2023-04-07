BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS) officials say inclement weather has forced the cancellation of Friday’s race events.

According to a release from BMS, the Fan Zone, Fan Midway and Food City Fan Zone Stage activities will resume at noon on Saturday. Spectator gates for Saturday’s events will open at 4 p.m.

Drivers for the Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series will participate in four 15-lap heat races to determine the starting lineup on Saturday before the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt and Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race.

Fans can attend two special events on Sunday, the release said, including Race Day Revival with Kenny Wallace and John Roberts at 2:30 p.m. and an Easter Celebration at 4 p.m. with Tim Tebow, Phil Wickham and Cory Asbury.