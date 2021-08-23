Bristol Motor Speedway accepting Dale Earnhardt Jr. Scholarship applications

BRISTOL, TN – APRIL 22: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, walks through the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 22, 2017 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) —Bristol Motor Speedway announced that the 2021 Dale Earnhardt Jr. Scholarship will be open to students at select colleges and universities who are pursuing degrees in automotive technology or hospitality and tourism.

To be eligible, students must be attending one of 10 designated colleges or universities within the Tri-Cities region or the speedway’s partnering institution the University of Northwestern Ohio.

The 10 regional selected schools include the following:

East Tennessee State University

Emory & Henry College

King University

Milligan University

Mountain Empire Community College

Northeast State Technical Community College, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Elizabethton

Tusculum University

University of Virginia’s College at Wise

Virginia Highlands Community College

The annual scholarship first introduced in 2017 awards the winning student a one-time payment of $2,088 to help with college costs.

Eligible students can apply by CLICKING HERE and then emailing the application to BMSCommunications@BristolMotorSpeedway.com.

Applications are due by Friday, Sept. 3 at 11:59 p.m.

The winner will be announced during the upcoming Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race weekend.