Bristol Motor Speedway accepting Dale Earnhardt Jr. Scholarship applications

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) —Bristol Motor Speedway announced that the 2021 Dale Earnhardt Jr. Scholarship will be open to students at select colleges and universities who are pursuing degrees in automotive technology or hospitality and tourism.
To be eligible, students must be attending one of 10 designated colleges or universities within the Tri-Cities region or the speedway’s partnering institution the University of Northwestern Ohio.
The 10 regional selected schools include the following:
- East Tennessee State University
- Emory & Henry College
- King University
- Milligan University
- Mountain Empire Community College
- Northeast State Technical Community College, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Elizabethton
- Tusculum University
- University of Virginia’s College at Wise
- Virginia Highlands Community College
The annual scholarship first introduced in 2017 awards the winning student a one-time payment of $2,088 to help with college costs.
Eligible students can apply by CLICKING HERE and then emailing the application to BMSCommunications@BristolMotorSpeedway.com.
Applications are due by Friday, Sept. 3 at 11:59 p.m.
The winner will be announced during the upcoming Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race weekend.