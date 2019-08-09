Bristol man wins $70,032 playing Virginia Lottery

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol man won $70,032 after playing the Virginia Lottery.

Lottery officials say Sumesh Turakhia bought a Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot ticket and won the jackpot.

He purchased the ticket at Nishi Food Mart at 5225 Sugar Grove Highway in Sugar Grove.

Turakhia says he and his wife have no immediate plans for the winnings.

