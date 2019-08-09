Bristol man wins $70,032 playing Virginia Lottery

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A Bristol man won $70,032 after playing the Virginia Lottery.
Lottery officials say Sumesh Turakhia bought a Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot ticket and won the jackpot.
He purchased the ticket at Nishi Food Mart at 5225 Sugar Grove Highway in Sugar Grove.
Turakhia says he and his wife have no immediate plans for the winnings.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.
Latest News:
- North Greene Huskies looking for first win in over a year
- CARDS WIN WILD ONE IN ELIZABETHTON, RUBBER MATCH SATURDAY
- Johnson City pastor says Facebook is censoring his conservative content
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Partly cloudy and hot with scattered thunderstorms Saturday
- ETSU will play in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational; 2019 Mainland Schedule Announced