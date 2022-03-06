MT. CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol native John Brad Bowlin is now newly decorated as a Brigadier general with the National Guard.

On Sunday, Bowlin was surrounded by family, friends, mentors, and colleagues at a ceremony held at the Mt. Carmel National Guard Armory.

Bowlin took time at the podium to thank all the people who have helped shape him throughout his military leadership career.

He said one of the most influential people in his life and career is Major Jeff Homes.

“These soldiers have served together most of their career. So when you see one of your own reach that level of general officer, it means a lot to all of us. So we are very proud,” said Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Jeff Homes.

Bowlin will be leaving his post in Tennessee to lead the Texas National Guard’s 36th Infantry Division as the operations assistant division commander.