Bristol man indicted after child’s death

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol man is facing charges in connection with the death of his infant child.

A Sullivan County grand jury on Wednesday indicted William R. Shaffer, 24, on charges of first-degree felony murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, officers responded to an unresponsive two-month-old infant at 488 Meadowview Road on April 14. The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police considered the death to be suspicious and an investigation was launched. Investigators interviewed Shaffer and witnesses and determined the child’s death was criminal in nature.

Shaffer is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $1 million bond.