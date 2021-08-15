Bristol man attends church after battling COVID-19 in hospital for weeks

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bristol man is finally getting to return home after battling a serious case of the COVID-19 virus.

After being hospitalized by the virus for around three weeks, Travis Campbell is making a return to normal life.

One of his main goals was to attend church when he got out of the hospital, a goal that he achieved.

Campbell said walking into church this morning was surreal for him, as just days earlier he imagined that his funeral may very well take place at the church.

Rev. at Central Presbyterian Church, Ann Fitzgerald Aichinger said in her sermon, ” He [Campbell] said. ‘I wanted you to know that this church has made a difference in my recovery, knowing that people have been praying for me, knowing that people have been concerned about me and my family… it makes all the difference in the world.”

” I was just a plain ‘ol guy that did not do the vaccine and chose not to and the outcome has been horrible. It could have been a little worse obviously, I could have lost my life but now I have to fight for my life back,” stated Campbell.

Campbell says that the road to recovery entails not only regaining his health but recouping financially.

According to comments Campbell made to News Channel 11, he contracted the virus due to bad information that he got from social media, he adds that he is now pro-vaccine.

Campbell and his wife Kellie have documented his road to recovery through social media and it has been seen by thousands of people all over the world.

Virginia Governor, Ralph Northam took to twitter to thank Campbell for sharing his experience and encouraging other to get vaccinated.