Bristol man arrested on federal child exploitation charges

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities have arrested a man after they say he sent sexual messages to an undercover FBI agent who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Jonathan Neal Sexton, 34 of Bristol, Virginia, was arrested at his home on Saturday.

According to federal investigators, Sexton used the chat application KIK to engage in sexual conversation with the undercover agent, including sending sexual photos, videos of himself, and nude photos of minors. Authorities say he also asked for nude photos and referenced a time when they could meet to engage in sexual conduct.

Sexton was charged with sexual exploitation of children and activities relating to the distribution of child pornography.

The investigation involved the FBI, Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshal’s Service, and Bristol, Virginia Police Department.