Bristol man arrested after police search car & find drugs street-valued more than $25K

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) arrested a man accused of selling drugs, among other charges, after finding 383 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of suspected heroin and other substances in his car.
Sullivan County authorities revealed they received a tip from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department that Joseph D. White, 37, had been seen in a residence in Sullivan County. He had a failure to appear warrant, the release states.
Using information from the tip, SCSO detectives followed White in his vehicle to a location in Blountville. Officers tried to arrest White, but he resisted, the release states.
After arresting White, police found the following in his car street-valued at $25,610:
- 383 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 13 grams of suspected heroin
- A loaded handgun
- $1,807 in cash
- 62 grams of suspected marijuana
- Multiple packaged of subozone strips
- Micellaneous pills
- Drug paraphernalia, including digital scales, syringes, packing material and a locked box
White has been charged with the following:
- Possessing a firearm during a felony
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon
- Reckless endangerment
- Evading arrest
- Resisting arrest
- Manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of meth
- Schedule I drug violation
- Schedule III drug violation
- Simple possession/casual exchange
- Unlawful drug paraphernalia
- Failure to appear
The day after White’s arrest, detectives obtained a search warrant for the locked box and discovered $8,000 in cash.
The SCSO seized more than $1 million worth of illegal drugs in 2021, the release states.