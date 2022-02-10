Bristol man accused of shooting woman

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man received treatment for a gunshot wound early Thursday morning before being transported to the Sullivan County Jail following a shooting incident.

Bristol, Tennessee Police responded to the 400 block of Blountville Highway in reference to a 911 hang-up call, according to a release.

When police arrived at the scene, a woman ran out of the house and told officers she had been shot by a man who remained inside the home.

The Bristol, Tennessee SWAT Team arrived at the scene and arrested Robert Parks, 33, without further incident. He had a gunshot wound to his leg, according to police.

The woman was transported to the hospital and was treated for minor injuries. The nature of her injuries remain unclear at this time.

Other responding agencies include the Bristol, Tennessee Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending. No further information has been released at this time.