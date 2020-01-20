Breaking News
Ballad health to resume elective surgeries
Bristol library to host Census job fairs

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Bristol Public Library will hold four Census job fairs this month as the U.S. Census Bureau hires temporary workers ahead of the 2020 Census.

The library says the position with the most openings is census taker. Pay rates vary by area.

The job fairs will take place on:

  • Tuesday, January 21
  • Wednesday, January 22
  • Tuesday, January 28
  • Wednesday, January 29

Each event will take place from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Participants can learn more about the positions available and apply during the job fairs.

The Bristol Public Library is located at 701 Goode Street, in Bristol, Virginia.

