BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the Appalachian League’s teams in the Tri-Cities could have a new home in Bristol, Tennessee.

The Bristol Tennessee City Council is set to meet for a work session Tuesday night. On the agenda for the session is a discussion of a proposed baseball facility at Whitetop Creek Park.

According to the agenda, Chris Allen, the president of Boyd Sports, will speak to the council about a possible “public-private partnership” regarding the development of a new baseball facility at the park. Boyd Sports is the operator of the State Liners and several other Appy League teams.

“The proposed facility will serve as the home stadium for the Bristol State Liners,” the agenda states.

The State Liners currently call Boyce Cox Field in Bristol, Virginia home.

The president of the Appalachian League, Dan Moushon, is also expected to attend the discussion Tuesday night.

The agenda item states the facility could also serve as a stadium to be used by teams in the Bristol Tennessee City Schools district as well as function as a venue for events like concerts.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the State Liners organization on the potential new stadium.