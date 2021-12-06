Bristol leaders seek public’s guide for future developments of Steele Creek Park

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Community members are encouraged to attend special sessions that aim to gather public opinion for future developments at an area park.

As part of the ongoing Steele Creek Park Recreation Amenities Feasibility and Prioritization Study, officials seek to gain insight into community members’ expectations from the park moving forward.

Bristol leaders will host two sessions — one on Dec. 8 and another on Dec. 9 — at 6 p.m. at the Slater Community Center, where the public can speak with representatives with The Sports Facilities Companies and Lose Design to provide their input.

The data collected will be considered for future developments surrounding Steele Creek Park, the release states.

For more information, email Terry Napier at tnapier@bristoltn.org or call 423-764-4023.