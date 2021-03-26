Bristol leaders hope race weekend will pump speed into economy slowed by pandemic

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fans are racing into Bristol ahead of the Food City Dirt Race and other races this weekend. Economic leaders in the area hope the events at Bristol Motor Speedway will put a little speed into the economy after a year of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business leaders and economic experts are hoping attendees spend money at more than just the racetrack.

Some fans have been camped out since Sunday, March 21 ahead of the big race, spending money on campsites. Others are staying at local hotels. That’s been huge for their business according to Christopher Perrin with the Bristol Tennessee Chamber of Commerce.

“I’ve talked to hoteliers and some of them are saying because of the race week events, not only NASCAR, but for the dirt nationals. They’re actually going to hit their quarterly goals,” Perrin said.

Regardless of where they’re staying, many are spending money at local restaurants and at grocery stores to stock up for a weekend of tailgating.

“We expect it to be a big weekend. We expect it to be huge. There was another race last weekend downtown at Bristol Motor Speedway, and it was huge for us, so we had a big weekend so we expect to keep rolling and have a big weekend,” said Burger Bar manager Corey Young.

Early this month, Bristol Motor Speedway held a hiring event to bring on at least 75 new team members for this weekend’s races.

This race is more than just a sign of things returning to normal, it’s the first dirt race for the NASCAR Cup Series in over 50 years.

Fans have traveled from across the country to attend the historic race. Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race sold out back in January and by Wednesday, March 24 the limited grandstand seating capacity was already reached for Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series qualifying and race.

Fans from across the country are excited to take part. Tom Brummett came in from Nebraska.

“Dirt – I’ve never been to the local ones, a real dirt race where you had professionals racing and I can’t even picture it in my head. I’m really looking forward to it,” Brummett said.

Those ticket sales indicate more spending in the area in the days to come.

“There’s so many people that are out on the sidewalks that are visiting, you can tell just by the influx in the amount of people that are here that they all want to see Bristol and what it’s gonna bring this weekend,” Perrin said.

Last July, Bristol Motor Speedway paved the way for the return of fans at live sporting events after the start of the pandemic by hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race. The Last Great Colosseum’s model of hosting an event amid the pandemic, paved the way for people across the nation to return to sports safely.